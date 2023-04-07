Hanser Alberto -- 2-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the mound, on April 7 at 4:12 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Giants.

Hanser Alberto Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:12 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Hanser Alberto At The Plate (2022)

  • Alberto hit .244 with nine doubles, two triples, two home runs and three walks.
  • Alberto picked up at least one hit 34 times last season in 73 games played (46.6%), including multiple hits on four occasions (5.5%).
  • He homered in two of 73 games last year, going deep in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Alberto drove in a run in 16.4% of his 73 games last season, with more than one RBI in 4.1% of them (three).
  • He scored in 13 of his 73 games last season.

Hanser Alberto Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
38 GP 32
.266 AVG .221
.284 OBP .231
.405 SLG .325
8 XBH 5
1 HR 1
9 RBI 6
10/2 K/BB 15/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
38 GP 35
19 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (42.9%)
2 (5.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (5.7%)
8 (21.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (14.3%)
1 (2.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (2.9%)
7 (18.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (14.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates had a collective 7.9 K/9 last season, which ranked 22nd in the league.
  • The Pirates had the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.66).
  • Pirates pitchers combined to allow 164 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • The Pirates will look to Hill (0-1) in his second start this season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
