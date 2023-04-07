Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Pirates - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jake Burger -- 1-for-2 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the hill, on April 7 at 4:12 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Giants.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:12 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Burger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jake Burger At The Plate (2022)
- Burger hit .250 with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 11 walks.
- In 54.9% of his 51 games last season, Burger had a hit. He also had 12 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He took the pitcher deep in 15.7% of his games last season (51 in all), leaving the ballpark in 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Burger drove in a run in 39.2% of his 51 games last year, with more than one RBI in 9.8% of those contests (five). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- In 17 of 51 games last season (33.3%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|21
|.313
|AVG
|.159
|.367
|OBP
|.216
|.596
|SLG
|.261
|13
|XBH
|5
|7
|HR
|1
|20
|RBI
|6
|29/7
|K/BB
|27/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|22
|19 (65.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (40.9%)
|10 (34.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (9.1%)
|12 (41.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (22.7%)
|7 (24.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.5%)
|16 (55.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (18.2%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff last season ranked 22nd in the big leagues.
- The Pirates had the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.66).
- Pirates pitchers combined to allow 164 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the big leagues.
- The Pirates will send Hill (0-1) to make his second start of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.