Jake Burger -- 1-for-2 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the hill, on April 7 at 4:12 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Giants.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:12 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jake Burger At The Plate (2022)

  • Burger hit .250 with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 11 walks.
  • In 54.9% of his 51 games last season, Burger had a hit. He also had 12 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He took the pitcher deep in 15.7% of his games last season (51 in all), leaving the ballpark in 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Burger drove in a run in 39.2% of his 51 games last year, with more than one RBI in 9.8% of those contests (five). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • In 17 of 51 games last season (33.3%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
28 GP 21
.313 AVG .159
.367 OBP .216
.596 SLG .261
13 XBH 5
7 HR 1
20 RBI 6
29/7 K/BB 27/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
29 GP 22
19 (65.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (40.9%)
10 (34.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (9.1%)
12 (41.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (22.7%)
7 (24.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%)
16 (55.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (18.2%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff last season ranked 22nd in the big leagues.
  • The Pirates had the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.66).
  • Pirates pitchers combined to allow 164 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • The Pirates will send Hill (0-1) to make his second start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
