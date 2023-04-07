Bulls vs. Mavericks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (38-42) are 7.5-point favorites against Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls (38-42) Friday, April 7, 2023 at American Airlines Center. The matchup starts at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and NBCS-CHI.
Bulls vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and NBCS-CHI
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: American Airlines Center
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Bulls with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Bulls vs. Mavericks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Mavericks 114 - Bulls 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Mavericks
- Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 7.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (221.5)
- The Bulls have a 41-39-0 ATS record this season compared to the 29-47-4 mark from the Mavericks.
- Dallas (5-13-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 7.5 points or more this season (26.3%) than Chicago (5-2) does as a 7.5+-point underdog (71.4%).
- Dallas' games have gone over the total 51.2% of the time this season (41 out of 80), which is more often than Chicago's games have (35 out of 80).
- The Mavericks have a .596 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (31-21) this season while the Bulls have a .413 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (19-27).
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Bulls Performance Insights
- Offensively Chicago is the 20th-ranked squad in the league (113.2 points per game). Defensively it is seventh (112.2 points conceded per game).
- With 24.5 assists per game, the Bulls are 20th in the league.
- Beyond the arc, the Bulls are second-worst in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (10.5). They are ranked 15th in 3-point percentage at 36.3%.
- Chicago takes 33.2% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 24.6% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 66.8% of its shots, with 75.4% of its makes coming from there.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.