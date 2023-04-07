Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Rangers - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner, who went 3-for-6 with a double last time out, battle Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-6 with a double) against the Reds.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate (2022)
- Hoerner hit .281 with 22 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 32 walks.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action last year, his batting average ranked 26th, his on-base percentage ranked 56th, and he was 80th in the league in slugging.
- Hoerner picked up a base hit in 87 of 135 games last season (64.4%), with multiple hits in 33 of them (24.4%).
- He went yard in 10 of 135 games in 2022 (7.4%), including 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Hoerner drove in a run in 36 games last year out of 135 (26.7%), including multiple RBIs in 11.1% of those games (15 times) and three or more RBIs on four occasions..
- He scored a run in 47 of 135 games last year (34.8%), including 11 multi-run games (8.1%).
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|66
|.318
|AVG
|.244
|.359
|OBP
|.306
|.444
|SLG
|.376
|18
|XBH
|19
|4
|HR
|6
|32
|RBI
|23
|23/12
|K/BB
|34/20
|12
|SB
|8
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|67
|46 (67.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|41 (61.2%)
|21 (30.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (17.9%)
|23 (33.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|24 (35.8%)
|4 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (9.0%)
|20 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (23.9%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Rangers had a collective 8.3 K/9 last season, which ranked 21st in the league.
- The Rangers had a 4.22 team ERA that ranked 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combined to surrender 169 total home runs at a clip of one per game (12th in the league).
- The Rangers will look to Eovaldi (1-0) in his second start of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty tossed five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
