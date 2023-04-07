Trey Mancini -- 1-for-5 with three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on April 7 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-5 with ) against the Reds.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Trey Mancini At The Plate (2022)

Mancini hit .239 with 23 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 55 walks.

Mancini got a hit in 58.9% of his 151 games last season, with at least two hits in 19.9% of those contests.

He homered in 11.3% of his games last year (17 of 151), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Mancini drove in a run in 31.1% of his 151 games last year, with more than one RBI in 7.3% of those games (11). He drove in three or more runs in four games.

In 32.5% of his games last year (49 of 151), he scored at least one run, and in seven (4.6%) he scored more than once.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 73 GP 70 .259 AVG .219 .329 OBP .313 .414 SLG .367 21 XBH 21 10 HR 8 35 RBI 28 66/26 K/BB 69/29 0 SB 0 Home Away 76 GP 75 45 (59.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 44 (58.7%) 21 (27.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (12.0%) 28 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (28.0%) 10 (13.2%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (9.3%) 25 (32.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 22 (29.3%)

