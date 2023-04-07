Tucker Barnhart Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Rangers - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Tucker Barnhart and the Chicago Cubs take on the Texas Rangers (who will start Nathan Eovaldi) at 2:20 PM ET on Friday.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Reds.
Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)
Tucker Barnhart At The Plate (2022)
- Barnhart hit .221 with 10 doubles, a home run and 25 walks.
- Barnhart picked up at least one hit 45 times last year in 94 games played (47.9%), including multiple hits on 13 occasions (13.8%).
- Appearing in 94 games last season, he hit just one long ball.
- Barnhart drove in a run in 13.8% of his 94 games last season, with more than one RBI in 3.2% of those games (three).
- In 15 of 94 games last year he touched home plate, including multiple runs once.
Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|45
|.205
|AVG
|.237
|.288
|OBP
|.285
|.281
|SLG
|.252
|9
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|7
|42/17
|K/BB
|32/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|45
|23 (46.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|22 (48.9%)
|6 (12.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (15.6%)
|9 (18.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (13.3%)
|1 (2.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (16.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (11.1%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff last season ranked 21st in MLB.
- The Rangers' 4.22 team ERA ranked 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combined to give up 169 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 12th in baseball.
- Eovaldi (1-0) makes the start for the Rangers, his second of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
