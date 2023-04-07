After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Tucker Barnhart and the Chicago Cubs take on the Texas Rangers (who will start Nathan Eovaldi) at 2:20 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Reds.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate (2022)

Barnhart hit .221 with 10 doubles, a home run and 25 walks.

Barnhart picked up at least one hit 45 times last year in 94 games played (47.9%), including multiple hits on 13 occasions (13.8%).

Appearing in 94 games last season, he hit just one long ball.

Barnhart drove in a run in 13.8% of his 94 games last season, with more than one RBI in 3.2% of those games (three).

In 15 of 94 games last year he touched home plate, including multiple runs once.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 49 GP 45 .205 AVG .237 .288 OBP .285 .281 SLG .252 9 XBH 2 1 HR 0 9 RBI 7 42/17 K/BB 32/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 49 GP 45 23 (46.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 22 (48.9%) 6 (12.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (15.6%) 9 (18.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (13.3%) 1 (2.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 8 (16.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (11.1%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)