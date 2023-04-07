Friday's contest that pits the Pittsburgh Pirates (4-2) against the Chicago White Sox (3-4) at PNC Park has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 8-3 in favor of the Pirates, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. First pitch is at 4:12 PM ET on April 7.

The Chicago White Sox will give the ball to Lucas Giolito and the Pirates will turn to Rich Hill (0-1, 5.40 ERA).

White Sox vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 4:12 PM ET

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

White Sox vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Pirates 8, White Sox 3.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have entered the game as favorites three times this season and won once.

Chicago has played as favorites of -135 or more twice this season and split those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the White Sox.

Chicago has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 32 (4.6 per game).

The White Sox's 6.93 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.

White Sox Schedule