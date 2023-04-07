Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at PNC Park. Rich Hill will start for Pittsburgh, with first pitch at 4:12 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 4:12 PM ET

4:12 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 17th in MLB play with six home runs. They average 0.9 per game.

Chicago is 13th in baseball, slugging .434.

The White Sox have the fourth-best batting average in the league (.287).

Chicago is the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.6 runs per game (32 total).

The White Sox rank 11th in baseball with a .341 on-base percentage.

The White Sox's 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 23rd in baseball.

Chicago's pitching staff ranks second in the majors with a collective 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago's 6.93 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the White Sox combine for the worst WHIP in MLB (1.754).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Lucas Giolito (0-0) gets the starting nod for the White Sox, his second this season.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw five innings against the Houston Astros, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/1/2023 Astros L 6-4 Away Lucas Giolito Jose Urquidy 4/2/2023 Astros W 6-3 Away Mike Clevinger Luis Garcia 4/3/2023 Giants L 12-3 Home Michael Kopech - 4/5/2023 Giants W 7-3 Home Dylan Cease Logan Webb 4/6/2023 Giants L 16-6 Home Lance Lynn Alex Wood 4/7/2023 Pirates - Away Lucas Giolito Rich Hill 4/8/2023 Pirates - Away Mike Clevinger Vince Velásquez 4/9/2023 Pirates - Away Michael Kopech Johan Oviedo 4/10/2023 Twins - Away Dylan Cease Kenta Maeda 4/11/2023 Twins - Away Lance Lynn Pablo Lopez 4/12/2023 Twins - Away Lucas Giolito Sonny Gray

