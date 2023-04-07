When the (4-2) take on the (3-4) at PNC Park on Friday, April 7 at 4:12 PM ET, Rich Hill will be seeking his 200th strikeout of the season (he currently has 7).

The Pirates are +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the White Sox (-145). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

White Sox vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 4:12 PM ET

4:12 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito - CHW (0-0, 3.60 ERA) vs Hill - PIT (0-1, 5.40 ERA)

White Sox vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have entered the game as favorites three times this season and won once.

The White Sox have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.

Chicago has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and have walked away with the win four times (66.7%) in those games.

The Pirates have yet to lose in three games when named as moneyline underdog of +120 or worse.

White Sox vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tim Anderson 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+230) Andrew Vaughn 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+165) Elvis Andrus 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+210) Hanser Alberto 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+260) Yasmani Grandal 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 13th 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.