On Saturday, Andrew Benintendi (on the back of going 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI) and the Chicago White Sox play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Vince Velasquez. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

  • Benintendi is hitting .267 with two doubles and two walks.
  • In six of seven games this season (85.7%), Benintendi has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a home run in his seven games this year.
  • Benintendi has an RBI in one game this year.
  • He has scored at least once five times this season (71.4%), including one multi-run game.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 4
3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have a 4.28 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (13 total, 1.9 per game).
  • The Pirates will send Velasquez (0-1) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
