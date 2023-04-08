Dansby Swanson -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, on April 8 at 4:05 PM ET.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.500) thanks to two extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 69th in the league in slugging.

Swanson has had a hit in four of six games this year (66.7%), including multiple hits three times (50.0%).

He has not gone deep in his six games this year.

Swanson has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

In five games this year (83.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

