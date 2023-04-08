Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Rangers - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ian Happ -- 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the mound, on April 8 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .556 this season while batting .400 with seven walks and six runs scored.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 18th in the league in slugging.
- In five of six games this year (83.3%), Happ has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in one of six games, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.
- Happ has driven in a run in three games this year (50.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored at least one run five times this season (83.3%), including one multi-run game.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 10.2 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.34 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (five total, 0.7 per game).
- The Rangers will look to Perez (1-0) in his second start this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing one earned run while surrendering eight hits.
