Luis Torrens is available when the Chicago Cubs take on Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Wrigley Field Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on April 8 against the Reds) he went 0-for-0.

Luis Torrens Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +280)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Torrens? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Luis Torrens At The Plate (2022)

Torrens hit .232 with three doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.

In 28 of 57 games last season (49.1%) Torrens got at least one hit, and in six of those contests (10.5%) he picked up two or more.

In three of 57 games last year, he left the yard (5.3%). He went deep in 1.8% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

Torrens drove in a run in 11 of 57 games last year (19.3%), with two or more RBIz in three of those games (5.3%).

He crossed home in 12 of 57 games a year ago (21.1%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Torrens Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 26 GP 28 .253 AVG .211 .317 OBP .262 .360 SLG .263 4 XBH 2 2 HR 1 7 RBI 9 24/6 K/BB 26/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 31 15 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (41.9%) 4 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (6.5%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (9.7%) 2 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.2%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (16.1%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)