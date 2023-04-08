After going 4-for-5 with two doubles in his last game, Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Vince Velasquez) at 6:35 PM ET on Saturday.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (4-for-5 with two doubles) against the Pirates.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson is hitting .353 with four doubles and two walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 85th in the league in slugging.
  • Anderson has picked up a hit in six of eight games this year, with multiple hits four times.
  • He has not hit a home run in his eight games this year.
  • Anderson has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • In four of eight games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 5
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (80.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (80.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have a 4.28 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 13 total home runs at a clip of 1.9 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
  • Velasquez (0-1) takes the mound for the Pirates to make his second start this season.
  • His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
