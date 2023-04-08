On Saturday, Trey Mancini (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Chicago Cubs play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Martin Perez. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

  • Mancini is batting .182 with .
  • Mancini has a base hit in four of six games played this year (66.7%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • In six games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • In three games this year, Mancini has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 2
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (100.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
  • The Rangers have a 3.34 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (five total, 0.7 per game).
  • Perez (1-0) pitches for the Rangers to make his second start this season.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing one earned run while surrendering eight hits.
