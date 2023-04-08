The Chicago White Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates will meet on Saturday at PNC Park, at 6:35 PM ET, with Mike Clevinger and Vince Velasquez the starting pitchers.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank eighth in MLB play with 10 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Chicago is sixth in MLB, slugging .466.

The White Sox's .287 batting average is third-best in the majors.

Chicago scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (41 total, 5.1 per game).

The White Sox are ninth in MLB with a .339 on-base percentage.

The White Sox strike out 8.5 times per game, the No. 21 average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 10.4 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.

Chicago has a 7.70 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the White Sox combine for the worst WHIP in baseball (1.870).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Clevinger (1-0) makes the start for the White Sox, his second of the season.

His last appearance was on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when the righty tossed five scoreless innings while allowing three hits.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/2/2023 Astros W 6-3 Away Mike Clevinger Luis Garcia 4/3/2023 Giants L 12-3 Home Michael Kopech - 4/5/2023 Giants W 7-3 Home Dylan Cease Logan Webb 4/6/2023 Giants L 16-6 Home Lance Lynn Alex Wood 4/7/2023 Pirates L 13-9 Away Lucas Giolito Rich Hill 4/8/2023 Pirates - Away Mike Clevinger Vince Velásquez 4/9/2023 Pirates - Away Michael Kopech Johan Oviedo 4/10/2023 Twins - Away Dylan Cease Kenta Maeda 4/11/2023 Twins - Away Lance Lynn Pablo Lopez 4/12/2023 Twins - Away Lucas Giolito Sonny Gray 4/14/2023 Orioles - Home Mike Clevinger -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.