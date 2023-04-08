(5-2) will take on the (3-5) at PNC Park on Saturday, April 8 at 6:35 PM ET. Currently sitting at 3 strikeouts, Vince Velasquez will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the season.

Bookmakers list the White Sox as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +105 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

White Sox vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Mike Clevinger - CHW (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Velasquez - PIT (0-1, 5.79 ERA)

White Sox vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have entered the game as favorites four times this season and won once.

The White Sox have gone 1-2 (winning just 33.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Pirates have been victorious in five of the seven contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Pirates have won five of seven games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

White Sox vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+180) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+185) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+165) Elvis Andrus 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+230) Yasmani Grandal 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+225)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 15th 3rd

