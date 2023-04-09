Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Pirates - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Andrew Vaughn -- 2-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the hill, on April 9 at 1:35 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Pirates.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn has eight hits this season and a team-best OBP of .432.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 82nd, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 108th in the league in slugging.
- Vaughn has gotten a hit in six of eight games this year (75.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- In eight games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Vaughn has driven in a run in six games this season (75.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|5
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Pirates' 5.14 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 13 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Oviedo (0-0) gets the start for the Pirates, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
