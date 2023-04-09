Bulls vs. Pistons Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Chicago Bulls (39-42) are at home in Central Division play against the Detroit Pistons (17-64) on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The Bulls are favored by 6 points in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season.
Bulls vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSDETX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
Bulls vs. Pistons Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bulls 121 - Pistons 106
Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Pistons
- Pick ATS: Bulls (- 6)
- Pick OU:
Over (220.5)
- The Bulls have put together a 42-39-0 ATS record this season compared to the 36-44-1 mark of the Pistons.
- As a 6-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Detroit is 27-28-1 against the spread compared to the 8-4 ATS record Chicago racks up as a 6-point favorite.
- When it comes to topping the total in 2022-23, Detroit and its opponents do it more often (51.9% of the time) than Chicago and its opponents (44.4%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Bulls are 19-15, a better mark than the Pistons have put up (15-62) as moneyline underdogs.
Bulls Performance Insights
- So far this year, Chicago is posting 113.2 points per game (21st-ranked in NBA) and ceding 112.2 points per contest (seventh-ranked).
- The Bulls rank 20th in the NBA with 24.5 dimes per game.
- The Bulls have struggled to sink three-pointers, ranking second-worst in the league with 10.5 threes made per game. They rank 16th with a 36.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc this season.
- In terms of shot breakdown, Chicago has taken 66.7% two-pointers (accounting for 75.4% of the team's baskets) and 33.3% threes (24.6%).
