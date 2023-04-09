Central Division foes square off when the Chicago Bulls (39-42) host the Detroit Pistons (17-64) at United Center on April 9, 2023. This is the fourth matchup between the squads this season.

Bulls vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls make 49.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (49%).

Chicago is 29-13 when it shoots better than 49% from the field.

The Bulls are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 22nd.

The Bulls score 113.2 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 118.7 the Pistons allow.

Chicago has a 20-8 record when scoring more than 118.7 points.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Bulls have fared better at home this season, averaging 114.3 points per game, compared to 112.2 per game on the road.

At home, Chicago is ceding 0.6 fewer points per game (111.9) than away from home (112.5).

When it comes to total threes made, the Bulls have performed worse at home this year, averaging 10.4 three-pointers per game, compared to 10.6 in away games. Meanwhile, they've posted a 37% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 35.7% clip in away games.

Bulls Injuries