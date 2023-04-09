Dansby Swanson -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the hill, on April 9 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rangers.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

  • Swanson has an OPS of 1.015, fueled by an OBP of .515 and a team-best slugging percentage of .500 this season.
  • He ranks fifth in batting average, 10th in on base percentage, and 59th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
  • Swanson has had a hit in five of seven games this season (71.4%), including multiple hits four times (57.1%).
  • He has not gone deep in his seven games this year.
  • Swanson has driven in a run in three games this season (42.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in 85.7% of his games this year (six of seven), with two or more runs three times (42.9%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks third in the league.
  • The Rangers' 3.86 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.9 per game).
  • Gray (0-1) gets the start for the Rangers, his second of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
