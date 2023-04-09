Edwin Rios is available when the Chicago Cubs battle Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Wrigley Field Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on April 9 against the Reds) he went 0-for-3.

Edwin Ríos Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Edwin Ríos At The Plate (2022)

  • Rios hit .244 with a double, seven home runs and six walks.
  • In 59.3% of his 27 games last season, Rios had a hit. He also had three multi-hit games in 2022.
  • Including the 27 games he played in last season, he went yard in seven of them (25.9%), hitting a home run in 7.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Rios drove in a run in 33.3% of his 27 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 14.8% of them (four). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
  • In 10 of 27 games last season (37.0%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Edwin Ríos Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
12 GP 15
.156 AVG .296
.229 OBP .345
.438 SLG .537
3 XBH 5
3 HR 4
6 RBI 11
16/2 K/BB 20/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 15
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (26.7%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers had a collective 8.3 K/9 last season, which ranked 21st in the league.
  • The Rangers' 4.22 team ERA ranked 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combined to allow 169 total home runs at a rate of one per game (12th in the league).
  • Gray (0-1) makes the start for the Rangers, his second of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
