Elvis Andrus -- 1-for-4 with two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the hill, on April 9 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is batting .171 with a double and a walk.

Andrus has picked up a hit in five games this season (55.6%), including one multi-hit game.

In nine games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

In two games this year, Andrus has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in three games this season (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

