On Sunday, Gavin Sheets (on the back of going 1-for-1) and the Chicago White Sox face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (1-for-1) against the Pirates.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate (2022)

Sheets hit .241 with 19 doubles, 15 home runs and 27 walks.

Sheets had a base hit in 64 out of 124 games last season (51.6%), with multiple hits in 23 of those contests (18.5%).

He homered in 11.3% of his games in 2022 (14 of 124), including 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 22.6% of his games a year ago (28 of 124), Sheets picked up an RBI. In 17 of those games (13.7%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in six contests.

In 32 of 124 games last season (25.8%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 62 GP 60 .276 AVG .208 .346 OBP .243 .562 SLG .266 25 XBH 9 14 HR 1 36 RBI 17 41/18 K/BB 45/9 0 SB 0 Home Away 64 GP 60 37 (57.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (45.0%) 12 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (18.3%) 22 (34.4%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (16.7%) 13 (20.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.7%) 19 (29.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (15.0%)

