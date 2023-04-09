After going 1-for-4 with three RBI in his most recent game, Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs face the Texas Rangers (who will start Jon Gray) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .531 this season while batting .375 with eight walks and six runs scored.

He ranks 15th in batting average, third in on base percentage, and 26th in slugging among the qualifying batters in baseball.

Happ will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 in his last outings.

In six of seven games this year (85.7%), Happ has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

In four games this season, Happ has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In five of seven games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

