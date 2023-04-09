Nico Hoerner -- 2-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the hill, on April 9 at 2:20 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Rangers.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

  • Hoerner is hitting .333 with two doubles.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 108th, and he is 115th in the league in slugging.
  • Hoerner will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 in his last outings.
  • Hoerner has reached base via a hit in six games this year (of seven played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • He has not gone deep in his seven games this year.
  • Hoerner has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored in five of seven games (71.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 10.2 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
  • The Rangers have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to give up seven home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • The Rangers are sending Gray (0-1) out for his second start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
