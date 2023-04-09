The Chicago Cubs and Patrick Wisdom, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time out, battle Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Rangers.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

  • Wisdom has eight hits, which leads Chicago hitters this season, while batting .348 with five extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.
  • In 66.7% of his games this season (four of six), Wisdom has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (50.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In six games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Wisdom has driven in a run in three games this year (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 66.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 50.0%.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 2
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers' 3.86 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to give up seven home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • The Rangers will send Gray (0-1) out to make his second start of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
