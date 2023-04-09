Seby Zavala Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Pirates - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox and Seby Zavala, who went 1-for-5 last time out, battle Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Giants.
Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Seby Zavala At The Plate (2022)
- Zavala hit .270 with 14 doubles, two home runs and 19 walks.
- In 32 of 61 games last year (52.5%) Zavala had at least one hit, and in 15 of those contests (24.6%) he picked up more than one.
- He went yard in two of 61 games last year, going deep in 1% of his plate appearances.
- In 21.3% of his 61 games a year ago, Zavala drove in a run (13 times). He also had five games with multiple RBIs (8.2%), and three or more RBIs in three games.
- He crossed home in 21 of 61 games a year ago (34.4%), including one multi-run game.
Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|31
|.295
|AVG
|.250
|.371
|OBP
|.327
|.385
|SLG
|.380
|7
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|13
|28/9
|K/BB
|36/10
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|33
|17 (60.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (45.5%)
|6 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (27.3%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (42.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.1%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (18.2%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff last season ranked 22nd in the big leagues.
- The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allowed the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
- Oviedo (0-0) gets the start for the Pirates, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
