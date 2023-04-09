After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Tucker Barnhart and the Chicago Cubs take on the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Jon Gray) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate (2022)

  • Barnhart hit .221 with 10 doubles, a home run and 25 walks.
  • Barnhart got a hit in 47.9% of his 94 games last season, with multiple hits in 13.8% of those contests.
  • He went deep once out of 94 games a year ago, going deep in 0.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Barnhart drove in a run in 13 games last year out 94 (13.8%), including three multi-RBI outings (3.2%).
  • In 15 of 94 games last year he crossed the plate, including multiple runs once.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
49 GP 45
.205 AVG .237
.288 OBP .285
.281 SLG .252
9 XBH 2
1 HR 0
9 RBI 7
42/17 K/BB 32/8
0 SB 0
Home Away
49 GP 45
23 (46.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 22 (48.9%)
6 (12.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (15.6%)
9 (18.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (13.3%)
1 (2.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
8 (16.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (11.1%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Rangers pitching staff was 21st in the league last season with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers had the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).
  • The Rangers gave up 169 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 12th in baseball.
  • The Rangers will look to Gray (0-1) in his second start this season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
