Sunday's contest that pits the Pittsburgh Pirates (5-3) versus the Chicago White Sox (4-5) at PNC Park has a projected final score of 8-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Pirates. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on April 9.

The Chicago White Sox will give the nod to Michael Kopech (0-1, 13.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Johan Oviedo.

White Sox vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

White Sox vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Pirates 8, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have been favorites in five games this season and won two (40%) of those contests.

Chicago is 2-2 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the White Sox.

Chicago has scored 52 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The White Sox have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (7.38).

White Sox Schedule