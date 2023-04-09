(5-3) will take on the (4-5) at PNC Park on Sunday, April 9 at 1:35 PM ET. Currently sitting at 4 strikeouts, Johan Oviedo will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the season.

Bookmakers list the White Sox as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +100 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup.

White Sox vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Michael Kopech - CHW (0-1, 13.50 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (0-0, 7.71 ERA)

White Sox vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have been favorites in five games this season and won two (40%) of those contests.

The White Sox have gone 2-3 (winning 40% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Pirates have been underdogs in eight games this season and have come away with the win five times (62.5%) in those contests.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 5-3 when favored by +100 or worse by bookmakers this year.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 15th 3rd

