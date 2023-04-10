On Monday, Andrew Benintendi (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Chicago White Sox face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

  • Benintendi is hitting .263 with two doubles and three walks.
  • Benintendi has picked up a hit in seven of nine games this year, with multiple hits three times.
  • In nine games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Benintendi has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • In six of nine games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 11 K/9, the second-best in the league.
  • The Twins have a 2.48 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up eight home runs (0.9 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
  • Maeda (0-1) takes the mound for the Twins to make his second start this season.
  • His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
