Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mariners - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Cody Bellinger (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Chicago Cubs face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger is hitting .167 with a home run and four walks.
- Bellinger has picked up a hit in three games this year (37.5%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- In four games this season, Bellinger has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in three games this season (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (100.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.29 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.6 per game).
- The Mariners will send Castillo (1-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), second in WHIP (.429), and 40th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers.
