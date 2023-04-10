On Monday, Cody Bellinger (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Chicago Cubs face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

  • Bellinger is hitting .167 with a home run and four walks.
  • Bellinger has picked up a hit in three games this year (37.5%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • In four games this season, Bellinger has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in three games this season (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 2
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (100.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Mariners' 3.29 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.6 per game).
  • The Mariners will send Castillo (1-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • This season, the 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), second in WHIP (.429), and 40th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers.
