Monday's contest features the Chicago Cubs (4-4) and the Seattle Mariners (4-6) squaring off at Wrigley Field (on April 10) at 7:40 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 7-5 victory for the Cubs.

The Mariners will give the nod to Luis Castillo (1-0) against the Cubs and Drew Smyly (0-1).

Cubs vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Cubs vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 7, Mariners 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have split the two games they have played as underdogs this season.

Chicago has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +130.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 43.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 17 offense in the majors, scoring 5.3 runs per game (42 total runs).

The Cubs have pitched to a 4.06 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

Cubs Schedule