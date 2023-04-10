When the (4-4) play the (4-6) at Wrigley Field on Monday, April 10 at 7:40 PM ET, Drew Smyly will be looking for his 200th strikeout of the season (he's currently sitting at 3).

The Cubs are +130 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Mariners (-155). The total is 9 runs for the contest.

Cubs vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo - SEA (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Smyly - CHC (0-1, 11.57 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Wanting to wager on the Cubs and Mariners game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Cubs (+130), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Cubs bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $23.00 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Ian Happ hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Cubs vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won two of the seven games they've played as favorites this season.

The Mariners have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Cubs have split the two contests they've played as underdogs this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have placed on the Cubs this season with a +130 moneyline set for this game.

Cubs vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nico Hoerner 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+300) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+300) Eric Hosmer 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+280) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+230) Ian Happ 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+250)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Cubs, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +900 - 3rd

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.