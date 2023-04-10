After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs take on the Seattle Mariners (who will start Luis Castillo) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .438, fueled by two extra-base hits.

He ranks 10th in batting average, 19th in on base percentage, and 93rd in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB action.

Swanson has reached base via a hit in five games this year (of eight played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

In eight games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Swanson has driven in a run in three games this year (37.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in six of eight games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings