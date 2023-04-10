After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox face the Minnesota Twins (who will start Kenta Maeda) at 2:10 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elvis Andrus? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

  • Andrus is hitting .158 with a double and a walk.
  • Andrus has picked up a hit in five games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has not gone deep in his 10 games this year.
  • In two games this season, Andrus has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in three games this season (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 7
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 11 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
  • The Twins have a 2.48 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Twins give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.9 per game).
  • Maeda (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Twins, his second this season.
  • The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.