On Monday, Eric Hosmer (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Chicago Cubs play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Eric Hosmer At The Plate

Hosmer is batting .273 with two doubles and two walks.

This year, Hosmer has totaled at least one hit in three of seven games (42.9%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his seven games this season.

Hosmer has driven in a run in three games this year (42.9%), including three games with more than one RBI (42.9%).

He has not scored a run this year.

Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (100.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings