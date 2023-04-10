On Monday, Gavin Sheets (coming off going 3-for-4) and the Chicago White Sox face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Pirates.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

  • Sheets is hitting .400 with four walks.
  • In three of six games this year (50.0%), Sheets has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has not homered in his six games this year.
  • Sheets has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 3
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 11 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.48).
  • The Twins give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.9 per game).
  • Maeda (0-1) pitches for the Twins to make his second start of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
