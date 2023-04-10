Hanser Alberto Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-5 in his most recent game, Hanser Alberto and the Chicago White Sox take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Kenta Maeda) at 2:10 PM ET on Monday.
Hanser Alberto Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Hanser Alberto At The Plate (2022)
- Alberto hit .244 with nine doubles, two triples, two home runs and three walks.
- Alberto got a hit in 46.6% of his 73 games last season, with more than one hit in 5.5% of those games.
- He went deep in two of 73 games last year, going deep in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 12 of 73 games last season (16.4%), Alberto drove in a run, and three of those games (4.1%) included two or more RBIs.
- He scored a run in 13 of his 73 games last season.
Hanser Alberto Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|32
|.266
|AVG
|.221
|.284
|OBP
|.231
|.405
|SLG
|.325
|8
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|6
|10/2
|K/BB
|15/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|35
|19 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (42.9%)
|2 (5.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (5.7%)
|8 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (14.3%)
|1 (2.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (2.9%)
|7 (18.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (14.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Twins had a collective 8.4 K/9 last season, which ranked 20th in MLB.
- The Twins had a 3.98 team ERA that ranked 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combined to give up 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
- The Twins will send Maeda (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
