Ian Happ -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on April 10 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Rangers.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .528 this season while batting .370 with nine walks and six runs scored.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.

Happ is batting .368 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

This season, Happ has tallied at least one hit in seven of eight games (87.5%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one of eight games, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.

In four games this season, Happ has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run five times this year (62.5%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings