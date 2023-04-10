Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mariners - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Patrick Wisdom (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Chicago Cubs face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rangers.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Patrick Wisdom? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom leads Chicago in total hits (eight) this season while batting .320 with five extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 77th, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.
- Wisdom has picked up a hit in 57.1% of his seven games this season, with more than one hit in 42.9% of those games.
- In seven games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- In three games this season (42.9%), Wisdom has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In four of seven games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.29 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.6 per game).
- The Mariners will send Castillo (1-0) to make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), second in WHIP (.429), and 40th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.