Monday's game between the Minnesota Twins (6-3) and Chicago White Sox (4-6) going head-to-head at Target Field has a projected final score of 3-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET on April 10.

The probable starters are Kenta Maeda (0-1) for the Minnesota Twins and Dylan Cease (1-0) for the Chicago White Sox.

White Sox vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Monday, April 10, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

White Sox vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 3, White Sox 2.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in five games this year and have walked away with the win two times (40%) in those games.

This season, Chicago has been victorious two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Chicago is the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.2 runs per game (52 total).

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 6.80 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox Schedule