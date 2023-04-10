On Monday, Yasmani Grandal (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Chicago White Sox face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Pirates.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is hitting .269 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.

This year, Grandal has totaled at least one hit in four of nine games (44.4%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one game this year.

In three games this season, Grandal has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 7 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

