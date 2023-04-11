The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Benintendi, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

  • Benintendi has two doubles and three walks while batting .262.
  • Benintendi has picked up a hit in eight of 10 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 10 games this year.
  • Benintendi has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored at least one run seven times this year (70.0%), including one multi-run game.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 7
3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.63).
  • Twins pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Twins are sending Lopez (1-0) to make his third start of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 27-year-old's .73 ERA ranks 10th, .730 WHIP ranks seventh, and 11.7 K/9 ranks eighth among qualifying pitchers this season.
