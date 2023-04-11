Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Benintendi, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi has two doubles and three walks while batting .262.
- Benintendi has picked up a hit in eight of 10 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
- He has not hit a home run in his 10 games this year.
- Benintendi has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored at least one run seven times this year (70.0%), including one multi-run game.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|7
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.63).
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.9 per game).
- The Twins are sending Lopez (1-0) to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old's .73 ERA ranks 10th, .730 WHIP ranks seventh, and 11.7 K/9 ranks eighth among qualifying pitchers this season.
