Andrew Vaughn -- 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on April 11 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn leads Chicago in OBP (.400) this season, fueled by 10 hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 91st in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 111th in slugging.

In eight of 10 games this year (80.0%), Vaughn has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his 10 games this season.

In six games this year, Vaughn has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 7 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

