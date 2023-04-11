Coming off a victory last time out, the Pittsburgh Penguins will host the Chicago Blackhawks (who lost their previous game) on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Tune in to see the Penguins and Blackhawks meet on ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and NBCS-CHI.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Blackhawks vs. Penguins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/20/2022 Blackhawks Penguins 5-3 PIT

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks have conceded 288 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 27th in the NHL.

With 191 goals (2.4 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 32nd-ranked offense.

In their last 10 games, the Blackhawks have gone 1-9-0 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Blackhawks have allowed 4.1 goals per game (41 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 1.8 goals per game (18 total) over that stretch.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Taylor Raddysh 78 20 17 37 29 33 55.6% Seth Jones 69 12 23 35 64 45 - Andreas Athanasiou 78 18 17 35 45 56 41.8% Jonathan Toews 50 14 16 30 40 32 63.1% Tyler Johnson 53 11 19 30 21 31 50.9%

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins have conceded 255 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in league play in goals against.

The Penguins rank 16th in the NHL with 257 goals scored (3.2 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Penguins have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Penguins have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 34 goals over that stretch.

Penguins Key Players