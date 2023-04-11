The Chicago Cubs and Cody Bellinger, who went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time in action, take on Chris Flexen and the Seattle Mariners at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger is hitting .176 with a double, a home run and four walks.

Bellinger has picked up a hit in four games this season (44.4%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Bellinger has driven in a run in five games this year (55.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in four of nine games so far this season.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 2 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (100.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings