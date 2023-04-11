The Chicago Cubs and Cody Bellinger, who went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time in action, take on Chris Flexen and the Seattle Mariners at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

  • Bellinger is hitting .176 with a double, a home run and four walks.
  • Bellinger has picked up a hit in four games this season (44.4%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • Bellinger has driven in a run in five games this year (55.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in four of nine games so far this season.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 2
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (100.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Mariners' 3.17 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.5 per game).
  • Flexen (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Mariners, his second this season.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
