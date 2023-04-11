On Tuesday, Dansby Swanson (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Chicago Cubs face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Flexen. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

  • Swanson has two doubles and five walks while hitting .333.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 123rd in the league in slugging.
  • In 55.6% of his games this year (five of nine), Swanson has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (44.4%) he recorded more than one.
  • In nine games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Swanson has had an RBI in three games this year.
  • In 66.7% of his games this season (six of nine), he has scored, and in three of those games (33.3%) he has scored more than once.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 2
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners have a 3.17 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up six home runs (0.5 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
  • Flexen (0-1) gets the start for the Mariners, his second of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
