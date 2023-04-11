On Tuesday, Gavin Sheets (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Chicago White Sox play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Twins.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets is hitting .389 with four walks.

In four of seven games this season (57.1%), Sheets has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In seven games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Sheets has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored a run in three of seven games so far this year.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings